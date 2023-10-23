News & Insights

US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold takes a breather as investors await US economic data

Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

October 23, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

By Brijesh Patel

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday after hitting a five-month peak in the last session as investors looked forward to key U.S. economic data this week and kept a close watch on growing unrest in the Middle East.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,981.14 per ounce by 0910 GMT, and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.1% to $1,992.80.

"The market is basically in need of a consolidation after a strong rally in the past two weeks. It's equally important to see what's happening in the U.S. bond market, because we seeing a significant jump in the U.S. yields," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. US/

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 5.0%, decreasing appeal of non-yielding bullion. US/

Gold prices hit their highest since mid-May on Friday and surged about 9% in the past two weeks as investors opted for the safety of bullion on fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider Middle East conflict.

"If we start to see ETF investors getting back, having been significant sellers since June, that could be the next leg-up in gold," Hansen added.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 1.77% to 863.24 tonnes on Friday, while COMEX gold speculators switched to net long position in the week to Oct. 17. CFTC/

Washington warned of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the Middle East as Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

Investors will also focus on the U.S. PCE price index — the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge — U.S. GDP figures for the third quarter, the European Central Bank's rate decision and global flash PMIs for economic cues.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= slipped 0.4% to $23.21 an ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $890.91 and palladium XPD= dipped 1.1% to $1,085.49.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3MePNO9

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
RMSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.