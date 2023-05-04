PRECIOUS-Gold takes a breather after Fed-fuelled run to near all-time peak

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold took a breather on Thursday after accelerating to a near record high as the U.S. Federal Reserve steered clear of hinting at further rate hikes, with elevated economic risks seen fuelling robust demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $2,033.99 per ounce by 0853 GMT after earlier climbing to $2,072.19, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 hit in 2020, with analysts attributing the slight pullback to profit-taking.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $2,041.40.

"In addition to heightened geopolitical tensions, the banking crisis and the U.S. debt ceiling debacle may add underlying support," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, but in doing so dropped from its policy statement language saying it "anticipates" further rate increases would be needed.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his press conference said inflation remains the chief concern, and the U.S. economy had a greater chance of avoiding a recession, but would not rule out a mild one.

"But the debt ceiling debacle will rumble on and together with long-term sticky inflation at a higher than current priced in level we see the prospect for higher (gold) prices still," Hansen added.

Economic uncertainties and lower rates boost demand for the zero-yield bullion.

Markets now see a 98.5% chance of a pause in rate hikes in June FEDWATCH, and analysts said upcoming economic data would be scanned to confirm this likely fuelling some volatility. The ECB's rate decision was also on the radar.

Any contagion risks from the U.S. banking sector will put a "cautious stance in the risk environment, drawing continued safe-haven flows for gold," said IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $25.54 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 0.5% to $1,043.91, while palladium XPD= rose 0.5% to $1,430.83.

