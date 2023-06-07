PRECIOUS-Gold subdued with focus on US Fed meeting, inflation data

By Brijesh Patel

June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday due to a slight uptick in U.S. bond yields, although bullion was still stuck in a narrow range as investors looked forward to inflation data and Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,960.49 per ounce by 09:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT).

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $1,976.50.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR ticked higher to 3.706%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

"Yields have remained relatively elevated keeping some light pressure on thegold market" said David Meger, director of metals trading, High Ridge Futures.

"Clearly inflation is still the main focal point of this market. At this point the expectation is that the Fed is going to pause. However, if those inflationary numbers remain extremely elevated, you could see a shift in outlook."

The U.S. inflation report for May, due on June 13, ahead of the Fed meeting, will provide investors with more clarity about the health of the world's largest economy.

While traders anticipate a nearly 77% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates in the 5%-5.25% range, they see nearly 54% odds of another hike in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Weaker U.S. services sector growth data earlier this week also reinforced bets for the Fed to stand pat on interest rates at the June meeting.

Gold prices are highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Data from China showed exports shrank much faster than expected in May, hinting of a slowing global economy that could crimp demand for the precious metal, Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco said in a note.

In other metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $23.68 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $1,038.12 while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,417.23.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

