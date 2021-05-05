US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on U.S. jobs report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.05 per ounce by 0126 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,785.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index hovered close to a two-week high, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* U.S. private payrolls surged by the most in seven months in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, suggesting the economy gained further momentum early in the second quarter, powered by massive government aid and rising COVID-19 vaccinations.

* Investors look forward to Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month.

* The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and unemployment falling faster than the core of Federal Reserve policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday reiterated his worries about reaching the Fed's 2% inflation goal and said he expects monetary policy to stay super-easy for some time.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The Bank of England will say on Thursday Britain's economy is heading for a much stronger recovery this year than it previously expected and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,968.78 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 per ounce on Tuesday, driven by supply shortfalls.

* Silver was down 0.5% at $26.37 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,220.16.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 UK

BOE Bank Rate

May 1100 UK

GB BOE QE Corp

May 1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular