PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on U.S. jobs report

May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.05 per ounce by 0126 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,785.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index hovered close to a two-week high, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* U.S. private payrolls surged by the most in seven months in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, suggesting the economy gained further momentum early in the second quarter, powered by massive government aid and rising COVID-19 vaccinations.

* Investors look forward to Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month.

* The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and unemployment falling faster than the core of Federal Reserve policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday reiterated his worries about reaching the Fed's 2% inflation goal and said he expects monetary policy to stay super-easy for some time.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The Bank of England will say on Thursday Britain's economy is heading for a much stronger recovery this year than it previously expected and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,968.78 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 per ounce on Tuesday, driven by supply shortfalls.

* Silver was down 0.5% at $26.37 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,220.16.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 UK

BOE Bank Rate

May 1100 UK

GB BOE QE Corp

May 1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

