PRECIOUS-Gold subdued near 7-month lows on lofty US dollar, yields

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday near seven-month lows hit in the previous session, as a surge in U.S. dollar and bond yields buoyed by strong jobs data meant that there was room for a further monetary policy tightening.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,823.59 per ounce by 0117 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.1% to $1,839.20 per ounce.

* Prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest levels since March, as the U.S. dollar .DXY strengthened on data showing U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August. USD/

* The yen sat on the stronger side of 150 per dollar on Wednesday, after an unexpected surge in the previous session stoked speculation that Japanese authorities could have intervened to support the currency.

* Federal Reserve officials see rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury debt as evidence their tight-money policies are working, but for now at least say they are not triggering alarm bells for the economy.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields were at 16-year highs, diminishing demand for non-interest-paying bullion. US/

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she was very optimistic about the outlook for the economy, adding that inflation was coming down in the short term and the labor market was "extremely strong."

* Top global automakers on Tuesday reported a rise in U.S. new vehicle sales for the third quarter, buoyed by resilient demand for latest models and improved supplies.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 873.35 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= was down 0.1% to $21.14 per ounce, having slipped to its lowest since mid-March in the last session.

* Platinum XPT= slid 0.8% to $864.93 to touch its lowest in a year. Palladium XPD= dropped 1.2% to $1,174.70 and hovered near 5-year lows hit on Tuesday.

