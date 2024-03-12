News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as sticky US inflation prompts rate-cut rethink

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

March 12, 2024 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest decline in a month in the previous session after a sticky U.S. inflation report boosted bond yields and slightly tempered hopes for a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= edged 0.1% up to $2,158.26 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $2,163.50.

* U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February amid higher costs for gasoline and shelter, suggesting some stickiness in inflation.

* The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month. In the 12 months through February, it increased by 3.2%, just above the 3.1% estimate, after advancing 3.1% through January.

* Bullion fell 1.1% on Tuesday, its worst single-day decline since Feb. 13, when data showed consumer prices also increased more than expected in January.

* Market expectations for the timing of the Fed's first rate cut were slightly tempered, pricing in a 68% chance of a cut of at least 25 basis points in June, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, down from 72% on Tuesday before the data.

* Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

* The inflation reading gave a push higher to U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR got an extra lift after weak demand at the Treasury's auction of $39 billion of the benchmark note.

* Elsewhere, Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.

* Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $923.70 per ounce, palladium XPD= dropped 0.7% to $1,034.61 and silver XAG= shed 0.1% to $24.14.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Jan

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.