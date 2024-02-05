PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar holds firm on fading rate cut hopes

News & Insights

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and elevated Treasury yields, as traders tempered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates this year.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $2,025.24 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 25 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% lower to $2,041.30 per ounce.

* Data released on Monday showed that the U.S. services sector growth picked up in January as new orders increased and employment rebounded, but suppliers appeared to fall behind, resulting in a measure of input prices rising to an 11-month high.

* Two Fed officials said that the U.S. central bank did not need to be overly concerned by recent higher-than-expected economic growth and employment figures and could take time before deciding to reduce interest rates, echoing Powell's prudence in determining when to cut rates.

* The dollar index .DXY hovered near a three-month high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR held above 4%. US/USD/

* Asian shares edged up thanks to a bounce in battered Chinese markets, although investors were cautious after a slide on Wall Street amid diminishing expectations of a near-term Fed rate cut, which in turn underpinned the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

* Friday's blowout U.S. jobs report dashed prospects of early Fed rate cuts. Traders have repriced their bets to four quarter-point cuts for 2024, down from six last Monday, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app IRPR. FEDWATCH

* Investors are awaiting remarks from a host of Fed speakers on Tuesday and the rest of this week for further clues on the timing of rate cuts.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $22.33 per ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $952.44 and platinum XPT= edged 0.2% higher to $898.53.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA monetary policy statement --

0700 Germany Industrial Orders Dec

0830 Euro Zone HCOB Construction PMI Jan

0930 UK S&P Global PMI Jan

1000 Euro Zone Retail Sales Dec

1700 US Fed's Mester speaks --

1800 US Fed's Kashkari speaks --

1900 US Fed's Collins speaks --

