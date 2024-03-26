PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar firms, investors seek more Fed cues

By Brijesh Patel

March 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to an uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $2,176.29 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also edged 0.1% lower to $2,175.20.

The dollar index =USD strengthened 0.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. USD/

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that he pencilled in three rate cuts for this year at the Fed's policy meeting.

Investors now look forward to U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index data due on Friday to gauge when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates.

Traders are pricing in a 72% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.62% to 830.15 tons on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

"Aligned with the supported yet more sideways price action, open interest figures show that most of the early March inflows into gold have so far stuck," JP Morgan said in a note.

Spot silver XAG= was steady at $24.42 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.1% to $902.15 and palladium XPD= fell 0.6% to $988.15.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.