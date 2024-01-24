News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold stumbles on strong US data, as traders strap in for more

January 24, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday after data showed strong U.S. business activity, even as a weakened dollar limited losses, while investors looked ahead to more economic indicators to assess when the Federal Reserve might first cut interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $2,021.99 per ounce at 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% to $2,023.40.

"Gold prices are pretty insulated from a hawkish repricing in rates markets, because there are signs that investors are historically under-positioned in gold despite markets expecting an imminent start to the Fed's cutting cycle," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

U.S. business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to abate, an S&P Global survey showed.

A strong U.S. economy and pushback from central bank officials is leading some investors to rethink their bets on how quickly the Fed will cut rates this year.

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, markets expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its Jan. 30-31 policy meeting and have pushed back the timeframe of the first interest rate cut.

The dollar =USD slipped 0.5% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR also edged lower. USD/US/

"China is putting together a more comprehensive package to stem the pervasively pessimistic sentiment that has plagued their markets for months which is weighing on the broad U.S. dollar," Ghali added.

China's central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.1% to $22.67 per ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.3% to $903.13, and palladium XPD= rose 0.8% to $955.87.

