PRECIOUS-Gold stuck in tight range as traders brace for Fed rate-cut cues

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a relatively tight range on Wednesday as traders turned their attention to remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials through the week that may provide more clues on the interest-rate path this year.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $2,033.02 per ounce, as of 1030 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $2,049.00 per ounce.

"I expect prices to still range trade in the short term. Ongoing strong demand from central banks, with China just buying another 10 metric tons in January, is likely to provide a floor for gold," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"Market participants will closely track remarks from FOMC members today, of any indication of different comments following the recent US economic data releases."

Investors are awaiting remarks from a slew of Fed speakers, who are due to speak this week. The focus is likely to shift later to next week's inflation report for further clues on the timing of rate cuts.

Two Fed officials said on Tuesday if the U.S. economy performs as expected, it could open the door to rate cuts. But the fight against inflation is ".".

Strong U.S. economic data and hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have dashed hopes for a rate cut in March and triggered traders to cut back bets of a May U.S. rate cut.

Traders now expect about a 68% chance of a U.S. rate cut in May, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

Higher interest rates boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $22.26 per ounce, palladium XPD= was down 1.6% to $934.99 and platinum XPT= lost 1.1% to $894.10.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

