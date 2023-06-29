PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for momentum as traders await key US inflation data

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold struggled for momentum in early Asian trading on Friday, as traders awaited key U.S. inflation numbers due later in the day after a slew of strong data prints and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of more rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,908.33 per ounce by 0122 GMT. It hit its lowest since mid-March at $1,892.82 on Thursday.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,916.40.

* The dollar index .DXY was steady near a two-week high hit in the previous session, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

* U.S. data on Thursday showed a resilient labour market, while gross domestic product for the first quarter was revised upward, making a strong case for the Fed to raise rates to bring down inflation.

* While Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank was likely to raise rates at least twice more by year-end, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said it was clear that inflation had fallen.

* Investors now see an 89% chance of a 25-basis point hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool. High interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold.

* Benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR surged on Thursday. A rise in treasury yields makes gold less attractive by raising the opportunity cost of holding it. US/

* Market participants are awaiting personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for May, with core PCE expected to be 4.7% on a year-on-year basis, well above the Fed's 2% target.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.56 per ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.7% at $900.52, and palladium XPD= rose 7% to $1,237.31.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jun

0600 UK GDP QQ and YY Q1

0600 UK Nationwide house prices Jun

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim Jun

0645 France Producer Prices May

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Jun

0900 EU HICP Flash Jun

0900 EU Unemployment Rate May

1230 US PCE Price Index May

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.