PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

September 04, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were muted on Tuesday as investors awaited more cues on the health of the U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this month amid rising expectations for a pause in interest rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce by 0058 GMT, off one-month highs hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,963.40 as a holiday in the United States kept trading activity limited on Monday.

* The U.S. dollar index was down 0.1% against its peers.USD/

* Investor morale in the euro zone fell more than expected at the start of September as Germany's economic weakness remained a major drag on the region, a survey showed on Monday.

* Central banks across major developed and emerging economies took a breather in August with the pace and scale of interest rate hikes shifting another gear lower as diverging growth outlooks and inflation risks muddied the outlook ahead.

* The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will be able to gradually shift away from its easy monetary policy only after ensuring its 2% inflation goal has been sustainably achieved, former board member Goushi Kataoka said on Monday.

* Country Garden's 2007.HK deal with creditors for an extension on onshore debt payments worth 3.9 billion yuan ($536 million) boosted shares in the developer on Monday and gave China's crisis-ridden property sector some much-needed respite.

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= was down 0.1% at $23.94 per ounce, platinum XPT= dipped 0.6% to $948.20 and palladium XPD= was flat at $1,221.45.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Aug

0800 EU HCOB Serv Final PMI Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Composite Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total Aug

1400 US Factory Orders MM July

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
