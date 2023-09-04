PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were muted on Tuesday as investors awaited more cues on the health of the U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this month amid rising expectations for a pause in interest rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce by 0058 GMT, off one-month highs hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,963.40 as a holiday in the United States kept trading activity limited on Monday.

* The U.S. dollar index was down 0.1% against its peers.USD/

* Investor morale in the euro zone fell more than expected at the start of September as Germany's economic weakness remained a major drag on the region, a survey showed on Monday.

* Central banks across major developed and emerging economies took a breather in August with the pace and scale of interest rate hikes shifting another gear lower as diverging growth outlooks and inflation risks muddied the outlook ahead.

* The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will be able to gradually shift away from its easy monetary policy only after ensuring its 2% inflation goal has been sustainably achieved, former board member Goushi Kataoka said on Monday.

* Country Garden's 2007.HK deal with creditors for an extension on onshore debt payments worth 3.9 billion yuan ($536 million) boosted shares in the developer on Monday and gave China's crisis-ridden property sector some much-needed respite.

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= was down 0.1% at $23.94 per ounce, platinum XPT= dipped 0.6% to $948.20 and palladium XPD= was flat at $1,221.45.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Aug

0800 EU HCOB Serv Final PMI Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Composite Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total Aug

1400 US Factory Orders MM July

