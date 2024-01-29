PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction ahead of US Fed decision

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices flitted in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. central bank's verdict on rates and comments from Chair Jerome Powell for clarity on the timing of easing monetary policy, though a weak dollar and lower bond yields lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $2,030.90 per ounce by 0143 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $2,022.90.

* The dollar index .DXY weakened 0.2%, which generally makes gold more attractive to other currency holders. Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR held near a two-week low.

* Markets widely expect the U.S. Fed to stand pat on rates at its two-day policy meeting that starts later in the day, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell on Wednesday.

* Traders are betting on five quarter-point rate cuts for 2024 in the U.S., with the first of those arriving at a coin flip chance in March, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app IRPR.

* A Reuters poll showed on Monday that uncertainty about the economy and U.S. interest rate cuts could drive record gold prices in 2024.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* However, analysts and traders have downgraded their price forecasts for platinum and palladium in 2024 as demand struggles to rise significantly, but they still expect prices for both to rebound from current levels.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.14% on Monday from prior session. GOL/ETF

* Pandora NDORA.CO, the world's largest jeweller by amount of products sold, has stopped using mined silver and gold and now only manufactures with recycled precious metals, which require less energy to produce.

* Spot silver XAG= edged 0.1% lower to $23.17 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.2% $924.66, and palladium XPD= dropped 0.3% to $980.14.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 France GDP Prelim Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash Q4

0930 UK BOE Consumer Credit Dec

1000 Euro Zone Economic Sentiment Jan

1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Prelim Q4

1400 US Monthly Home Price Nov

1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan

1500 US JOLTS Job Openings Dec

2300 S. Korea Retail Sales Dec

2350 Japan Retail Sales Dec

-- US 2-day FOMC meet --

