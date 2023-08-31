PRECIOUS-Gold stems monthly loss before key US inflation print

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near one-month highs on Thursday to cap this month's losses as the odds of another U.S. interest rate hike were trimmed by data earlier this week pointing to a slowing labor market, while traders keep their eyes peeled for the upcoming inflation reading.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% higher at $1,944.74 per ounce by 1003 GMT, close to its Aug. 2 high of $1,948.79 hit on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% to $1,971.50.

The U.S. economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than anticipated in the second quarter, with the rise in private payrolls halving in August from July and job openings hitting a 2-1/2-year low last month.

The weaker-than-expected data "has brought forward the market's belief that we will see peak rates probably sooner than what the Fed would like us to believe," said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy.

The U.S. dollar eyed its first monthly rise in three and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were poised for their fourth straight monthly climb, keeping greenback-priced gold on track to fall 1% in August. USD/US/

But non-interest-paying bullion pared its losses in the second half of the month as quickly as it amassed them in the first, aided by a recent pullback in U.S. bond yields from 2007 highs.

Prices sat below a key resistance level of $1,950, "the next battleground," Hansen said, adding that any softness in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, preferred by the Fed to gauge inflation, would support a move higher for gold.

Silver XAG= slipped 0.4% to $24.54 per ounce, having climbed to a more than one-month high on Wednesday.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $974.27 as it heads for its second consecutive monthly gain. Palladium XPD= climbed 0.4% to $1,227.22, but was set for a 4% monthly fall.

