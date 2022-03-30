PRECIOUS-Gold steady on weaker dollar, caution on Ukraine
* Palladium recovers from two-month low
* Dollar eases to two-week low
By Bharat Gautam
March 30 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and a slight pullback in U.S. bond yields, while investors awaited more details from Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey.
Spot gold
On Tuesday, gold prices dropped as much as 1.8% to their lowest level since February 28 on signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine before recovering to close only 0.2% lower on the day.
"The war premium seems to be eroding out of the gold price to some extent," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding gold's strong bounce off $1,890 was encouraging.
Russia on Tuesday pledged to cut down on military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. However, Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed a Russian military pullback from near Kyiv as a ploy to refit troops after heavy losses.
City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said investors remain wary of Russia's intentions.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to a near two-week low against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note also eased, reducing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. [US/]
The U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, as investors priced in an aggressive rate-hiking plan by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs.
Meanwhile, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, slipped 0.2% to 1,091.44 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]
Spot silver
Palladium
