PRECIOUS-Gold steady on firm dollar, yields; Ukraine talks in focus

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm and Treasury yields climbed, while market participants looked forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

March 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm and Treasury yields climbed, while market participants looked forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,921.74 per ounce by 0723 GMT, having fallen as much as 2.1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,922.60.

"The lingering geopolitical risk is offering a little bit of support, but the big elephant in the room would be the U.S. Federal Reserve moving into a more restrictive territory given the inflation angst that's hitting the markets right now," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"With the Fed completely moving into data dependence, I think a strong payroll number could strengthen the dollar, shoot yields a little bit higher and that could obviously work quite negatively for gold, but I don't think there's a real knockout below until the war premium gets completely evaporated."

The dollar index held firm near a three-week high hit in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hovered close to three-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in more than two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, was to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were sceptical of a major breakthrough.

"Gold has resistance at $1,965 and $1,975 an ounce... Support lies at $1,917 and $1,910," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Spot silver was up 0.1% at $24.86 per ounce, platinum was flat at $984.78 and palladium rose 2.6% to $2,291.28. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (REPEAT, UPDATE 2)

