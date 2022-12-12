PRECIOUS-Gold steady on caution ahead of U.S. CPI, Fed meet

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,781.66 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,793.40.

* The market's focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for November that is due at 1330 GMT.

* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14. FEDWATCH

* Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* Seizures of smuggled gold in India reached a three-year high this year after the government raised the import duty on the precious metal and international flights resumed following COVID-19 curbs.

* Goldman Sachs expects gold, with its real demand drivers, to outperform the highly volatile bitcoin in the long term, the bank wrote in a Monday research note.

* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose 0.3% on Friday.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $23.30, platinum XPT= was unchanged at $1,001.46 and palladium XPD= ticked 0.1% lower to $1,886.38.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Nov

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Nov

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Oct

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Dec

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Dec

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA Nov

1330 US Core CPI YY, NSA Nov

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Nov

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.