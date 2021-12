PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker Treasury yields balance improved risk appetite

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady in thin trade on Wednesday as a boost from weaker U.S. Treasury yields countered the impact from a slight improvement in risk sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,804.78 per ounce by 0123 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 0.3% to $1,805.20.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold. US/

* European stocks rose on Tuesday while Wall Street shares closed mixed after another record-setting session in which investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. O/R

* Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

* Spot silver XAG= was down 0.1% at $22.96 an ounce, platinum XPT= was 0.7% lower at $968.69, and palladium XPD= dropped 1.5% to $1,959.21.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.