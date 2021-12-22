US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker dollar counters positive Omicron study impact

Asha Sistla Reuters
Gold prices held steady in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday, as a weaker dollar offset renewed risk appetite fuelled by an encouraging Omicron study and increased optimism around the global economic outlook.

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,806.85 per ounce by 0218 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.3% at $1,808.20.

* The metal was set for a second weekly gain at 0.5%.

* A South African study suggested reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron variant versus the Delta one.

* The United States on Wednesday authorised Pfizer Inc's PFE.N antiviral COVID-19 pill for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness.

* U.S. stock indexes closed broadly higher overnight after investors cheered positive economic data and the White House said it was resuming talks on a massive social spending and climate change bill with a holdout senator. MKTS/GLOB

* The dollar index .DXY hovered near a one-week low against riskier currencies and asset classes, making gold less expensive for holders of non-U.S. currencies. USD/

* Investors took stock of data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, although activity has since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984.

* Spot silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $22.80 an ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $968 and palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to $1,868.94.

1330 US Durable Goods Nov

1330 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Dec

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Nov

n/a Japan BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the Meeting of Councillors of Nippon Keidanren in Tokyo

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

