PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Wednesday above the $1,800 psychological level as concerns surrounding Ukraine supported the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data that is considered key for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.
* Ukraine announced plans to boost armed forces as European leaders lined up to back the country in a standoff with Russia.
* Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was cautious on Tuesday as he pushed back on a rate hike of half a percentage point in March, saying he would have to be convinced it was needed.
* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Investors are looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week.
* A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low in January amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, supporting the view that economic growth lost steam at the start of the year.
