PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. jobs data looms, set for best week since March
*
Silver up 9% so far in week, set for biggest jump since July
*
Platinum on track for biggest weekly gain since June 2021
*
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT later in day
(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
By Eileen Soreng
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of a keenly watched U.S. jobs report that could provide some clarity on labour market conditions, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields
"For gold prices, the downside is more open than the upside, simply for no other reason than that the Fed hasn't pivoted yet," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "If we get a strong payrolls, gold goes down. If we get a weak payrolls, gold may go up to $1,725."
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.
Earlier this week, data showing declines in U.S. job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank stoked hopes of a slowdown in the Fed's rate-hike pace.
However, those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing inflation, which is running way above the central bank's 2% target.
While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, rapid U.S. monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion's appeal while boosting the dollar.
Spot silver
Platinum
Palladium
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.