PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. jobs data looms, set for best week since March

*

Silver up 9% so far in week, set for biggest jump since July

*

Platinum on track for biggest weekly gain since June 2021

*

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT later in day

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of a keenly watched U.S. jobs report that could provide some clarity on labour market conditions, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.63 per ounce, as of 0356 GMT. Prices have risen about 3% so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multi-year peaks.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,718.20.

The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields steadied after rising overnight. [USD/] [US/]

"For gold prices, the downside is more open than the upside, simply for no other reason than that the Fed hasn't pivoted yet," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "If we get a strong payrolls, gold goes down. If we get a weak payrolls, gold may go up to $1,725."

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.

Earlier this week, data showing declines in U.S. job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank stoked hopes of a slowdown in the Fed's rate-hike pace.

However, those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing inflation, which is running way above the central bank's 2% target.

While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, rapid U.S. monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion's appeal while boosting the dollar.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $20.70 per ounce. Prices were headed for their biggest weekly rise since July, jumping 9% so far.

Platinum dipped 0.2% to $920.36, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since June 2021.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,254.20, but was up for a second straight week. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.