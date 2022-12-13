PRECIOUS-Gold steady as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed verdict

By Brijesh Patel

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors held back from making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,783.16 per ounce by 1011 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.1% higher to $1,793.90.

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

"Before we can see any new directional movement for gold and silver, we need some more clarity from central banks. For the time being, the aspect of 50 basis point rate increase from all the major banks are already been priced in," Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

"I see good chances of a consolidation phase. I don't expect massive movements in the final part of the year," he added.

The U.S. central bank is set to issue its policy statement at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1930 GMT. FEDWATCH

Traders now see a 89% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike. FEDWATCH

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will also meet this week, and each is expected to deliver a 50 bps rate hike.

"The Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, although officials have said they are likely to remain restrictive for some time. A weak inflation print could see that period become shorter than expected," ANZ said in a note.

Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

The U.S. consumer price index data for November is due at 1330 GMT.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $23.34 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $998.51 and palladium XPD= gained 0.4% to $1,894.75.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

