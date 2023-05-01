News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as traders await Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

May 01, 2023 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as market participants awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was unchanged at $1,982.58 per ounce by 0012 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,990.80.

* The Federal Reserve, which meets on May 2-3, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. FEDWATCH

* While gold is known as an inflation hedge, rising rates tend to lower demand for zero-yielding asset.

* Bullion prices slipped in the previous session as the dollar rose after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

* The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.1 last month from 46.3 in March, which was the lowest reading since May 2020.

* The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday.

* Regulators seized First Republic Bank FRC.N and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $24.97 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $1,051.33 and palladium XPD= edged 0.2% higher to $1,454.06.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY April

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI April

0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI April

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI April

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI April

0900 EU HICP Flash YY April

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY April

1400 US Factory Orders MM March

US Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

