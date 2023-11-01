PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors strap in for Fed's policy decision

By Harshit Verma

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision, while all eyes will be on Chair Jerome Powell's speech later for guidance on rate path.

Bullion prices have pulled back after surpassing the key $2,000 level last week, supported by strong safe-haven inflows due to growing unrest in the Middle East, helping it register its biggest monthly rise since March in October.

This is just a long-overdue consolidation following a very strong rally seen in the past three weeks, and prices could drop to at least $1,952, said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy.

Platinum XPT= slipped 1.4% to $920.73, while palladium XPD= rose 0.2% to $1,117.29.

"Right now, platinum and silver look relatively cheap compared with gold. Perhaps we could see some additional outperformance in these two metals in the short term," said Hansen.

