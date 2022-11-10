PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data

By Arundhati Sarkar

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors held back from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that may provide cues on further interest rate increases, with the outcome of U.S. midterm elections also on the radar.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,708.11 per ounce, as of 0939 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,709.60.

"The uncertainty over the election outcome has offered some support to the safe-haven metal; on the other hand, CPI release is likely to provide more clarity over the pace of the Fed's rate hiking," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 1330 GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said it's "entirely premature" to discuss any pivot away from the Fed's current policy tightening, even as he appeared to endorse the possibility of adjusting the size of future rate hikes.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $21.09. Platinum XPT= was up 0.7% at $992.75, while palladium XPD= was down 0.5% at $1,856.25.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))

