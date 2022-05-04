PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors look to Fed rate decision

* Fed decision due at 1800 GMT

* Powell's comments in focus for future prospects of hikes-analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, a day after hitting an over two-month low, as investors awaited a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and cues on its future interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,868.66 per ounce by 0955 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,870.30.

"Gold is in a wait and see mode," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said. "More important is what Powell is saying regarding the future prospects... If he sounds very hawkish gold price could come under further pressure and the dollar could appreciate further."

The dollar index pulled further away from 20-year highs on Wednesday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields lingered near the key 3% level. [USD/] [US/]

The Fed is set to release a policy statement at 1800 GMT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to help tame inflation, following a quarter-percentage-point rate increase in March, and announce plans for reducing its nearly $9 trillion in assets.

While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion, while boosting the dollar in which the precious metal is priced.

"By now, investors have priced in the financial risks posed by the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict and have reduced some of the fear-based trading as a result," Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

"For now, gold is left scrabbling for the next support to stave off further drops rather than any hope of it regaining the $1,900 threshold in the short-term."

