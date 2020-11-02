PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors brace for U.S. elections

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising nearly 1% in the previous session, as caution set in ahead of the U.S presidential elections.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,892.51 per ounce by 0123 GMT

* U.S. gold futures were also little changed at $1,893.00 per ounce.

* Election polls show Democrat candidate Joe Biden with an outright majority nationally but the race between both Biden and president Donald Trump remains closer in several battleground states.

* The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its two-day meeting on interest rate policy on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to reaffirm its commitment to support the pandemic-struck economy and keep interest rates unchanged.

* Gold, which is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained over 24% so far this year on unprecedented stimulus measures and expectations for inflation due to it.

* The dollar index dipped 0.1% against a basket of currencies, having hit a one-month high on Monday. [USD/]

* Italy will tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surging cases, hospital admissions and deaths, while reports showed new pandemic cases hit record highs last week in the United States.

* More than 46.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.

* U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years.

* Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14% to 1,255.92 tonnes on Monday from 1,257.67 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver fell 0.3% to $23.97 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.3% to $856.04 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,216.45.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate

Nov 1500 US

Factory Orders MM Sept

