PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors brace for Fed policy meeting

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Monday, after declining about 1.3% in the previous session, as investors cautiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues on its rate-hike path.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,642.59 per ounce by 0046 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,645.90.

* The dollar index =USD was flat, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR held above the 4% threshold.

* U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Fed on track to hike interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point at Nov. 1-2 meet.

* U.S. rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

* The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike its interest rates by 75 basis points again at its next policy meeting in December, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

* The festival of Diwali sparked fresh demand for physical gold in India last week, while consumers in top hub China were still subject to elevated premiums as supply remained low.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% to 922.59 tonnes on Friday.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $19.17 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.2% to $942.60 and palladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $1,914.06.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Sept

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Oct

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A, T Flash MM, YY Oct

1000 EU GDP Flash Prelim QQ, YY Q3

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announces his

medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the

economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget

Responsibility

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

