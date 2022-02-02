US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as improved risk appetite counters weaker dollar, yields

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)

* Dollar eases off 19-month peak

* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield near one-week low

By Asha Sistla

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, hovering close to the$1,800 psychological level, as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields countered risk appetite spurred by less-hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Spot gold was at $1,798.21 per ounce, as of 0449 GMT. In the previous session, bullion had touched $1,805.43 as investment demand strengthened. [GOL/ETF]

U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,798.60.

"The shift towards a more risk-on approach by investors is probably gold-negative, however, the resultant weakness in the dollar helps gold, and the decrease in U.S. TIPS yields has provided support for gold," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

"(St. Louis Fed President James) Bullard's comments on the topic of a 50 bp rise is part of a tendency among Fed officials to soften the markets' take on the pace and extent of tightening in 2022."

A noted hawk, Bullard said on Tuesday he would argue for interest rate rises in March, May and June, but did not favour a half-point move.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced on Tuesday and the energy index closed at a multi-year high, although seesaw trading reflected investor uncertainty about how to play the current market. [.N]

The dollar index eased off 19-month highs against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. [USD/]

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered near their lowest levels in a week, with investors pricing in a possibility that the Fed could raise rates as many as five times this year. [US/]

Spot silver was flat at $22.64 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,025.00 while palladium shed 0.1% to $2,359.73. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

