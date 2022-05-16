PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar retreat offsets firmer Treasury yields

May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> gained 0.6% to $1,825.00. * The dollar <=USD> index moved lower for a second straight session, having hitting a 20-year peak last week, with the global economy in focus after weak economic data from China highlighted worries about the prospects for a global slowdown.[USD/] * A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed, limiting demand for non-interest-bearing gold. [US/] * Gold rose slightly on Monday as a fall in Treasury yields lifted prices after they slid to a 3-1/2-month low earlier in the day. * Spot silver <XAG=> was flat at $21.59 per ounce, and platinum <XPT=> edged up 0.1% to $946.85, while palladium <XPD=> fell 0.4% to $2,018.15. * Improving demand and lower supply will help palladium and rhodium swing back into deficit this year and reduce platinum's surplus, consultants Metals Focus said on Monday. [nL5N2X55K6] [nL2N2X51D2] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Apr 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Mar 0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ/YY Q1 1230 US Retail Sales MM Apr 1315 US Industrial Production MM Apr 1700 Speech by ECB president Christine Lagarde at event organised by Soroptimist International - Club Darmstadt in Darmstadt Germany 1800 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in conversation before the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

