US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar retreat offsets firmer Treasury yields

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields.

    May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a
pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced
bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a
recovery in U.S. Treasury yields.     
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce,
as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> gained 0.6% to
$1,825.00. 
    * The dollar <=USD> index moved lower for a second straight
session, having hitting a 20-year peak last week, with the
global economy in focus after weak economic data from China
highlighted worries about the prospects for a global
slowdown.[USD/] 
    * A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers
holding other currencies. 
    * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed,
limiting demand for non-interest-bearing gold. [US/] 
    * Gold rose slightly on Monday as a fall in Treasury yields
lifted prices after they slid to a 3-1/2-month low earlier in
the day.
    * Spot silver <XAG=> was flat at $21.59 per ounce, and
platinum <XPT=> edged up 0.1% to $946.85, while palladium <XPD=>
fell 0.4% to $2,018.15.  
    * Improving demand and lower supply will help palladium and
rhodium swing back into deficit this year and reduce platinum's
surplus, consultants Metals Focus said on Monday. [nL5N2X55K6]
[nL2N2X51D2]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600   UK    Claimant Count Unem Chng  Apr
    0600   UK    ILO Unemployment Rate     Mar
    0900   EU    GDP Flash Estimate QQ/YY  Q1
    1230   US    Retail Sales MM           Apr
    1315   US    Industrial Production MM  Apr
    1700   Speech by ECB president Christine Lagarde at event
    organised by Soroptimist International - Club Darmstadt in
    Darmstadt Germany
    1800   Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in
    conversation before the Wall Street Journal Future of
    Everything Festival
    

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
 ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/
3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular