PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar dip counters higher bond yields
July 20 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday as a pullback in the U.S. dollar balanced pressure from rising bond yields, with investors awaiting key interest rate hike decisions from major central banks, which could present a clearer outlook for bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar dipped for a fourth straight session, albeit at elevated levels, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, staying above the 3% mark, lowering the appeal of non-yielding bullion. [US/]
* A global gauge of stocks notched its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday, as expectations grew for the European Central Bank to enact a bigger rate hike than expected this week.
* European Central Bank policymakers are considering raising interest rates by 50 basis points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.
* Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
* Australia's top central banker on Wednesday indicated a steady drum beat of interest rate rises were needed to stop a damaging inflationary cycle developing, and suggested rates could at least double from current low levels.
* Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold worth around $16 million from Russia in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, down from more than 3 tonnes worth some $200 million in May.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK CPI YY
June
1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July
1400 US Existing Home Sales
June (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.