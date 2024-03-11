PRECIOUS-Gold steady after record run as US inflation data looms

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday after hitting a series of record highs last week while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for insights into the U.S. rate cut timeline.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $2,180.75 per ounce, as of 0956 GMT after scaling a record of $2,194.99 for the fourth consecutive session on Friday as data indicated the U.S. labour market was slowing.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $2,186.60.

"Gold continues to shine on expectations around the Fed cutting interest rates this year. Market could be waiting for the incoming U.S. inflation data," said FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

The U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) data for February is due on Tuesday.

"Should the CPI print be hotter-than-expected, this could hit expectations around Fed rate cuts – weakening gold as a result. A cool report is likely to boost appetite for the zero-yielding metal," Otunuga said.

Traders are pricing in a more than 70% chance that the Fed could start cutting interest rates by June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Reflecting bullish sentiment, COMEX gold speculators raised their net long positions by 63,018 contracts to 131,060 in the week ended March 5, data on Friday showed.

"With large speculators having increased net-long exposure at their fastest weekly pace in 3.5 years last Tuesday, gold is clearly in demand and not a market to short for any length of time whilst traders expect Fed cuts," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= was up 0.2% to $24.35.

Platinum XPT= rose 1.5% to $926.15 per ounce, while palladium XPD= gained 1.8% at $1,037.75.

"We retain a modestly positive outlook on platinum, fuelled by substitution from palladium to platinum in autocatalysts and potential Fed rate cuts this year," UBS analysts said in a note.

COMEX gold speculators raise net long positions https://reut.rs/3VeZOjE

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://reut.rs/43j4uXW

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.