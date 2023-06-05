PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on hopes of Fed's rate hike pause

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday, after U.S. services sector data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve might pause its monetary policy tightening cycle this month.

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,961.09 per ounce by 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.2% to $1,977.30.

* The dollar index .DXY was flat after falling on Monday, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR eased to 3.683%. A softer dollar makes greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.

* A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low, which could aid the Fed's fight against inflation.

* Traders have priced in an 81.7% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high interest rate environment.

* Investors are bracing for a wave of U.S. government bond issuance as the Treasury plans to refill its depleted coffers quickly after the recent suspension of the debt limit.

* Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.15% to 939.56 tonnes on Monday from 938.11 tonnes on Friday.

* Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia delivers its latest interest rate decision on Tuesday, undoubtedly the centerpiece event for Asian and Pacific markets but potentially of interest to U.S. Fed watchers too.

* Spot silver XAG= eased 0.1% to $23.5595 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $1,028.03. Palladium XPD= was little changed at $1,413.10 after dipping in the previous session.

