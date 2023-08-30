PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near three-week high as traders await more US data

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold was perched atop a three-week high on Wednesday as traders positioned for more U.S. economic readings that could further alter the odds of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,936.94 per ounce by 1020 GMT, near its highest level since Aug. 7 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 remained unchanged at $1,965.10.

U.S. job openings dropped in July to approach pre-pandemic levels, raising hopes that the Fed could lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment.

"The chances of another rate hike before the end of the year dropped ... and this caused a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and also in the U.S. dollar," said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

"Bad news for the economy will be good news for gold."

Benchmark 10-year yields came off their lowest in more than two weeks, while the dollar hovered near lows hit during its worst session since Aug. 4 on Tuesday. US/USD/

Dollar-priced bullion, which bears no interest, finds support when bond yields fall.

Investors now await the Commerce Department's second take on April-June GDP at 1230 GMT, the PCE price index on Thursday, and the non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.

"Of course, the risk here is that the JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report was a lone wolf and if the U.S. GDP and NFP data comes in hot, hold on to your gold hats as we could easily see Tuesday's gains reverse," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $24.58 per ounce, but was hovering close to a one-month high.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $978.99, its highest level since July 19 on Tuesday. Palladium XPD= shed 1.4% to $1,231.11.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3qLbazh

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.