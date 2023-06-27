News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near three-month lows; focus shifts to Powell

June 27, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

By Seher Dareen

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold held near three-month lows on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic readings offset bullion's traditional safe-haven status, while traders positioned for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech and more data for clues on rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,915.22 per ounce by 0346 GMT, hovering close to its lowest level since March 16 at $1,910. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,924.10.

"Strong economic data (in the U.S.) strengthened the dollar to send gold back towards its June-low overnight," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, adding that bullion appeared to be technically driven with bears booking profits. USD/

Data on Tuesday indicating that economy remained on solid footing could lead to more Fed rate hikes to bring down inflation.

Investors expect a 77% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from March 2024 onwards, per CME's Fedwatch tool, with most major U.S. banks expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike.

High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.

The Fed will publish minutes of its June 13-14 meeting on July 5, while holding its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rates from July 25-26.

Investors will keenly watch Thursday's personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index data for May and weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 23.

