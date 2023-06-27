News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near three-month lows after strong US data; eye on data

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 27, 2023 — 09:44 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near three-month lows as upbeat U.S. economic reports made a strong case for rates being higher, yet traders awaited cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more economic data for a path ahead on rate-hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,913.82 per ounce by 0120 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,910 hit on June 23. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were little changed at $1,924.50.

* The dollar index .DXY held steady. USD/

* U.S. consumer confidence increased in June on labour market optimism, while new single-family home sales rose more than expected in May, leading to expectations that the Fed would need to continue to raise rates to bring inflation down to its 2% target. Gold fell up to 0.6% after the data.

* Investors expect a 77% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from March 2024 onwards, per CME's Fedwatch tool.

* High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.

* Investors will keenly watch Thursday's personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index data for May, first quarter GDP data, and weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 23. Core-PCE is forecast to stay unchanged at 0.4%.

* Fed Chair Powell will speak at a policy panel before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Sintra at 1330 GMT.

* Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that ECB policymakers don't expect inflation easing enough to pause rate hikes this summer.

* Elsewhere, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said authorities would take appropriate responses if the yen slumps excessively after the currency fell to fresh seven-month troughs versus the dollar overnight.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $22.86 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.7% to $918.57 while palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,296.88.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment July

0645 France Consumer Confidence June

0800 EU Money-M3 Annual Grwth May

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.