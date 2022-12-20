US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near one-week high on weaker dollar

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

December 20, 2022 — 07:51 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Wednesday, after rising more than 1% in the previous session as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,816.94 per ounce as of 0031 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,827.10.

* The dollar index =USD was flat after falling on Tuesday as the yen jumped to a four-month high after the BOJ stunned markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control program.

* A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing among overseas investors.

* Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will deliver more rate hikes next year, even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

* Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

* The pace of Swiss gold shipments to Asia and the Middle East slackened in November as prices rose, with exports to countries including China and Turkey falling from October's level, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 913.88 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $24.12, platinum XPT= lost 0.2% to $1,006.16 and palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,734.03.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Nov

1500 US Consumer Confidence Dec

1500 US Existing Homes Sales Nov

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.