PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 2-1/2-year low on interest rate fears

By Arundhati Sarkar

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up from a 2-1/2-year low on Monday as the dollar pulled back slightly from its two-decade peak, offering some support to bullion in the face of jitters over rising U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,645.00 per ounce by 1400 GMT, after dropping to its lowest price since April 2020 at $1,626.41.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,652.90.

"Gold is not the only game in town when it comes to safety. Money is also going into U.S. Treasuries," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. US/

The outlook for gold is contingent on the Federal Reserve, Haberkorn said, adding that "it's kind of a storm that you have to weather right now if you're a gold investor."

Higher U.S. interest rates dull zero-yielding bullion's appeal, while bolstering the dollar and bond yields.

Gold has lost more than $400, or over 20%, since scaling above the key $2,000 per ounce level in March as major central banks raised interest rates.

However, while the prospect of more rate increases dampens sentiment towards gold in the present, some analysts say bullion still remains supported by recession risks and geopolitical tensions.

"We've got dollar strength and an increase in the U.S. Treasury yields, which typically would push gold lower. However, broadly speaking, gold isn't doing too badly in the scheme of things," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

Offering some support to gold, the dollar index .DXY pulled back after rising again to its highest level since 2002. USD/

In the physical market, China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 40% to more than a four-year high in August, data showed on Monday.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $18.94 per ounce, after touching its lowest price in more than two weeks earlier in the session.

Platinum XPT= jumped 1.1% to $863.09, and palladium XPD= added 0.2% to $2,070.30.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

