PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near $1,800/oz on lower dollar, yields
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near the key psychological level of $1,800 per ounce on Monday, supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.
* Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control.
* Data showed U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
* Asian shares inched higher with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Fed this week. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed.
* High domestic prices restrained physical gold demand in India last week, while uncertainty surrounding Taiwan-related developments prompted bullion importers in China to hold off on big purchases. [GOL/AS]
