PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,800 as firm dollar, yields weigh

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after slipping 1.6% in the previous session when it breached the key psychological level of $1,800, as gains in the dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hurt bullion's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 0116 GMT, hovering slightly above the more than one-week low of $1,791.90 hit on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,799.40.

* The dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers. USD/

* The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose as high as 1.385% on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. US/

* U.S. President Joe Biden will present on Thursday a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and increase vaccinations.

* Japan's economy grew faster than the initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

* Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM, world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, has extracted additional metals from waste products as part of new technology it tested to support its 2021 output from its Arctic mines that were hit by flooding, it said on Tuesday.

* Venezuela's gold reserves fell by three tonnes in the first half of 2021 to their lowest level in 50 years, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as President Nicolas Maduro's cash-strapped government continues selling gold as a source of income.

* Silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $24.32 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.3% higher to $1,001.36 and palladium XPD= was up 0.2% to $2,376.37.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings July

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.