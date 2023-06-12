PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as traders await inflation data, Fed decision

June 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after the dollar pulled back, although the moves were muted as traders awaited the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,959.23 per ounce by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,973.40.

* The U.S. dollar eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

* The consumer price index for May is expected on Tuesday to show a slowing rise in inflation on a year-over-year basis to 4.1% from the April reading of 4.9%, according to economists polled by Reuters, with a monthly increase of 0.2%, down from a 0.4% rise the prior month.

* Markets see a 79.2% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

* Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

* The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will deliver their rate decisions on Thursday and Friday, respectively. * However, many bond investors are keeping a defensive stance in managing their portfolios ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, as they brace for the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle this year and possible interest rate cuts sometime in 2024.

* Elsewhere in markets, Asian investors are waking up to another upbeat session in global stocks.

* The euro zone has slipped into recession and Chinese data has disappointed, warning signs for world markets relieved that the March banking turmoil has not led to a full on credit-crunch and a U.S. debt ceiling crisis has been averted.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $24.0786 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $992.58, and palladium XPD= advanced 0.3% to $1,353.84.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unemployment May

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate April

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change May

1230 US CPI, Core CPI MM SA May

1230 US CPI, Core CPI YY NSA May

1230 US CPI Wage Earner May

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

