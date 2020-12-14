PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as surging COVID-19 cases offset vaccine roll-outs

US Markets
Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors took stock of surging COVID-19 cases, vaccines inoculations and negotiations over a U.S. coronavirus fiscal relief package.

FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,826.68 per ounce by 0118 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,829.70. * COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States began on Monday with a New York City intensive care unit nurse becoming the first to receive the vaccine, while Canada also began injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents.

* Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 300,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally. * Coronavirus infections continued to surge globally, prompting tighter restrictions and lockdowns in the Netherlands, Germany and London. * Market participants also kept a close watch on U.S. Congressional talks over a fiscal coronavirus stimulus package, with both parties attempting to reach a deal split into two parts on Monday. * Leaders of both parties appeared more upbeat over a pandemic relief aid bill likely to be attached to a critical spending measure that must be passed by Friday to avert a government shutdown. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * Investors now await policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday. * Britain remains hopeful over reaching a trade agreement with the European Union but there are still gaps on key issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. * Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.4% to 1,171.32 tonnes on Monday. * Silver rose 0.2% to $23.87 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,006.54 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,296.98.

