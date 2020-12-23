PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as soft U.S. jobs data offsets Trump stimulus threat

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Thursday as investors balanced elevated U.S. jobless claims that undermined a nascent economic recovery with U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to veto a long-awaited stimulus bill.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,872.60 per ounce by 0057 GMT, after climbing as much as 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,877.00.

* In a video posted to social media on Tuesday evening, Trump demanded lawmakers change the coronavirus aid part of the spending bill to include $2,000 payments to each American, more than triple the $600 per person provided.

* Gold has gained more than 23% this year, largely driven by its appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement in the wake of unprecedented stimulus measures unveiled to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

* Data on Wednesday showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remained elevated.

* Data also showed consumer spending slipped in November for the first time since the recovery from the coronavirus recession started in May and personal income fell 1.1%.

* Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt as pandemic cases in the country top 18 million.

* The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country. * Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day. * Silver rose 1% to $25.38 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.5% to $1,007.11 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,318.12. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.