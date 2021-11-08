US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as soft dollar offsets stable U.S. bond yields

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm U.S. bond yields.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm U.S. bond yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,825.80.

* The precious metal hit its highest since Sept. 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

* On Tuesday, the dollar steadied close to the previous session's lows, helping to reduce bullion's cost for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was little changed at 1.4862% after rising 4 basis points in the previous session, dimming gold's appeal by raising the non-yielding metal's opportunity cost. US/

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are focused on a debate over how many more jobs the economy can add, and how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday said that while he is a bit more nervous about inflation staying high than he had previously been, he still believes the Fed will not need to raise interest rates until 2023.

* Gold has benefited from near-zero interest rates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as they reduce bullion's opportunity cost.

* The United Arab Emirates will require all gold refineries to undergo annual audits to ensure their suppliers are responsible, it told Reuters, in an effort to combat illicit trading.

* Russia produced 256.54 tonnes of gold between January and September, up from 253.77 tonnes it produced in the same period in 2020, the finance ministry said.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $24.42 per ounce. Platinum XPT= dropped 0.4% to $1,052.28 and palladium XPD= climbed 0.2% to $2,074.06.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular