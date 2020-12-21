PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as new coronavirus strain rattles markets

(New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

By Shreyansi Singh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday as fears of a new coronavirus strain roiled markets and investors opted for the dollar, with the metal gaining some support from a U.S. economic stimulus deal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,881.40 per ounce by 1543 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,906.46. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,888.70.

"Gold market traders in general are looking at the Senate in the U.S. and it is a foregone conclusion that this stimulus deal that went through last night is going to pass this afternoon," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"Gold will trade higher as the week goes on, but today I think traders are getting their heads around the UK strain."

Bullion had jumped more than 1% earlier in the session, helped by reports that U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on a $900 billion package.

But it later fell as much as 1.3% as the dollar index rebounded off multi-year lows to a more than one-week high as fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain dragged the pound and euro down. [USD/]

News of the strain also dented risk sentiment, leading to a slump in European equities and U.S. stocks opening lower. [.EU] [.N]

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen about 24% this year amid the massive stimulus unleashed globally.

"The U.S. fiscal package is supporting inflation expectations. As a result, the yield of the 10-year U.S. Tips has fallen to the lowest level since September. Falling real rates are positive for gold," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

In other metals, silver was up 1.8% at $26.22 an ounce, having hit its highest since Sept. 16 at $27.38 earlier in the session.

