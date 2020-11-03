US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors eye U.S. election results

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Gold steadied on Wednesday as investors keenly watched the final few hours of a close U.S presidential election, with a contested result was a possibility.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday as investors keenly watched the final few hours of a close U.S presidential election, with a contested result was a possibility.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.71 per ounce by 0045 GMT, having hit a near two-weak peak of $1,916.06 earlier in the session.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,911.60 per ounce.

* National polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading the race but President Donald Trump is close enough in several election battleground states to retain the presidency.

* The winner - who may not be determined for days - will lead a nation strained by the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and left millions more jobless, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign.

* The dollar index was flat against a basket of currencies, having hit a one-week low earlier in the session. [USD/]

* New orders for U.S.-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.

* The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with policymakers expected to reaffirm its commitment to support the pandemic-struck economy and keep interest rates unchanged.

* Silver fell 0.1% to $24.14 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.4% to $863.25 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,286.36/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Oct. Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs 1330 US Sept. International Trade

1445 US Oct. Markit services, Comp Final PMIs 1500 US Oct ISM non-manufacturing PMI

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular