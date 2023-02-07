PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors cool heels before key economic data

By Seher Dareen

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday with a slightly higher dollar keeping prices in check, while investors looked toward upcoming economic data to provide direction and help gauge the Federal Reserve's rate-hike policy plans.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington at 12:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT) on Tuesday.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,867.45 per ounce by 10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,883.20.

"We may go a little bit higher but ultimately I think that we are due for more of a correction and this (rise) is just a pause," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar .DXY inched up 0.3%, making gold less attractive to holders of foreign currencies.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that the U.S. central bank would perhaps have raise interest rates to at least 5.4% to tame high inflation, yet the strength of the U.S. labour market makes it less likely that the economy will fall into a recession.

With Fed officials John Williams, Michael Barr, and Christopher Waller due to speak during the week, "(they) are going to talk about having to continue to fight inflation, which would strengthen yields," added Pavilonis.

Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

U.S. interest-rate futures 0#FF: show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1% by June, compared with expectations of a peak below 5% prior to Friday's surprisingly strong jobs report. FEDWATCH

Analysts at Commerzbank forecast gold prices at $1,850 by mid-year and $1,950 by end-2023.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $22.17 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $968.86, while palladium XPD= jumped 2.8% to $1,642.61.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.