PRECIOUS-Gold stays below key $2,000 level as markets temper Fed rate-cut bets

February 14, 2024 — 12:01 am EST

By Harshit Verma

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered near a two-month low on Wednesday, trading below the key $2,000-per-ounce level, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation report prompted traders to trim bets for deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,992.21 per ounce (Oz), as of 0429 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 on Tuesday. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday in its biggest daily decline since Dec. 4.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% lower to $2,005.00/Oz.

The next key support level for spot gold is $1,975/Oz as it coincided with the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting where they announced three-quarter point rate cuts in 2024, fuelling a gold rally, said Wong.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered near a three-month peak, while 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were near a 2-1/2-month high. USD/US/

Investors will now focus on U.S. retail sales data due on Thursday and producer price index numbers due on Friday. At least 5 Fed officials are due to speak this week.

