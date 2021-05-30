PRECIOUS-Gold stays above $1,900/oz after U.S. inflation data lifts appeal

US Markets
May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm above the key $1,900-level on Monday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April and supported the metal as an inflation hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,903.25 per ounce by 0036 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,907 per ounce.

* U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593% , reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* The White House on Friday sent Congress a $6 trillion budget plan that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change.

* Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend their recent rally to a third week should U.S. jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track. [MKTS/GLOB]

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,043.21 tonnes on Friday from 1,044.08 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Physical gold demand in second-biggest bullion consumer India was negligible last week with most jewellery stores still shut by COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing dealers to offer steep discounts. [GOL/AS]

* Japan's industrial output rose in April, helped by the production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in appetite for goods in the United States and China.

* Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,819.14 per ounce, silver gained 0.2% to $27.94 and platinum rose 0.5% to $1,182.74. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China

NBS Manufacturing PMI 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

