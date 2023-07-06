PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as traders brace for US jobs readings

By Seher Dareen

July 6 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a tight range on Thursday as investors hunkered down for the U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold XAU= steadied at $1,917.69 per ounce by 1010 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,923.60.

The dollar index eased, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Though capping gold's upside, benchmark yields hit a four-month high. USD/US/

But gold could head lower near term as there hasn't yet been the "combination of economic data which is going to get enough policymakers at the Federal Board to maintain the pause", said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

On the radar on Thursday, initial unemployment benefit claims are forecast to have risen for the week ended July 1, while initial data on the ADP National Employment report showed employment likely increased in June. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is also due.

"A strong jobs report would mean that a rate hike this month is basically nailed on and September looks pretty secure too... the $1,900 price level could come under pressure," Erlam said.

FOMC June meeting minutes on Wednesday showed that nearly almost all Fed participants judged it appropriate to maintain the federal funds rate at the existing 5%-5.25%.

Investors see an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point hike this month, with cuts expected in July, CME's Fedwatch tool showed.

Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $23.12 per ounce, platinum XPT= was also up 0.1% at $916.34, while palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $1,253.77.

ANZ analysts said a transition to renewable energy could boost silver demand, with the uptake of solar energy likely making up 53% of silver's demand, which could prompt a period of supply tightness "unseen for decades".

